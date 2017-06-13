'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' News: Game Will Be Enhanced for Xbox One X and PS4 Pro

It has been confirmed by the developers of the critically acclaimed "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" that the game will be enhanced for the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro.

The Witcher 3: Wild HuntA screenshot from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt."

As per the previous statement released by CD Projekt Red, the company said they are not planning on releasing an enhanced version of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for the PS4 Pro. According to them, the decision came because they want to focus on "Gwent" and "Cyberpunk 2077." With this latest development, it seems that CD Projekt Red is backtracking on their previous announcement and will start patching "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for the PS4 as well.

"Since we want to fully focus on 'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'Gwent,' converting 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' from a full HD game into a 4K one would be too much of a time and resource-consuming process, we decided not to release an edition of Wild Hunt supporting the new features of PlayStation Pro." CD Projekt Red told Eurogamer last fall.

But Marcin Momot, community leader of CD Projekt Red, replied to a fan inquiry on Twitter indicating that they are in fact working on "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for the PS4 Pro.

We are also working on something for PS4 Pro. More info to come later. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) June 12, 2017

However, this news didn't come as surprising as "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" is one of the games shown during the Microsoft conference at the ongoing E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2017 along with "Skyrim: The Elder Scrolls," "Dishonored 2," and "Rocket League."

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" is the most awarded game of 2015 and was praised both by critics and fans alike, most notably for the game's combat, visuals, narrative, world design and gameplay. With the game's success, it has been announced that Netflix will be developing a live-action adaption based on the Witcher series.