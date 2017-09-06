'The Witcher' News: 10th Anniversary Tribute Video Released By CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red official website A new screenshot from "The Witcher 3" Blood and Wine expansion.

Developed by CD Projekt Red, "The Witcher" universe has garnered the attention of the gaming community, who were tasked to follow the story of Geralt. First released in 2007, "The Witcher" is approaching its 10th anniversary and to honor the universe, the developers have released a video that may trigger some intense emotions from the fans who played the game in the past decade.

The video features an unexpected lineup of all the characters that the fans were able to meet in the past installments of "The Witcher." The gaming community was thrilled to see Geralt happy for once, especially since "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine" had a variation of endings that mostly did not end on a positive note.

The video also featured Ciri, who is notably happier. Perhaps the best part of the tribute for the 10th anniversary of the "The Witcher," is that it assembled and resurrected some of the characters in a true feature that is sure to trigger emotions from the fans.

According to reports, "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine" is the last installment that will feature Geralt as the main character. However, CD Projekt Red has acknowledged that this does not mean that the universe will end there. Considering the success of the previous installment, there is a huge possibility that a fourth title in the series will be added.

There is no official word yet on whether or not this is in the developing process but fans are hopeful that the developers will follow through on their teasing.

"The Witcher" is an action role playing game that has been hailed by critics as one of the best to be released. Specifically for "The Witcher 3," the developers enjoyed a lot of attention.