'The Witcher' Series News, Updates: Netflix to Create TV Adaptation

Netflix has been on a roll this year when it comes to their original series. What with the shocking success of "13 Reasons Why" and the publicity the entertainment giant is getting because of their recent decision to cancel "Sense8" and "The Get Down," Netflix continues to bring their fans more with a TV series adaptation of "The Witcher."

Aside from the increasingly socially relevant shows that Netflix has been releasing, the entertainment giant also seems to be fond of humans with supernatural abilities. Series like "Jessica Jones," "Iron Fist," and "Luke Cage" are raking in high ratings ever since their respective pilot episodes. And now, Netflix is turning to Polish writer, Andrzej Sapowski, for the adaptation of "The Witcher."

Sapowski's "The Witcher" series consists of eight novels that center on hunters who gain extraordinary abilities during their childhood. They use these powers to rid the world of monsters. This plot has gained enough attention to be the inspiration for a video game and a movie.

"I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing. I'm excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life," said Sapowski, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Verge, critically acclaimed filmmakers Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko are involved in the plans to make "The Witcher" series. According to both, Netflix's decision is partially inspired by the fact that Sapowski's novels tell the story of every human being in that there is both a monster and a hero in everyone's hearts.

So far, "The Witcher" Netflix original series has yet to have a release date. For the meantime, fans can take the opportunity to go through Sapowski's novels for a brief sneak peek of what to expect from the series.