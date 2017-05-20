'The Witcher' TV Series Release Date, News: Video Game's Novel Source Will Be Made Into a Netflix Series

Netflix is making a TV series based on the same title novel reference of the video game "The Witcher."

CD Projekt RedA still from the gameplay of "The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone."

The literary fantasy series "The Witcher" was created by Andrzej Sapkowski with the first short story installment released in 1986. In the saga, Witchers are protagonists whose job description is to hunt down monsters. Helping them do their duty are the supernatural abilities that they start having at a young age.

Netflix's vice president of international original series, Erik Barmack, confirmed the reports, commenting (via Platige) that Sapkowski has built a "rich and memorable world" and further describing the franchise as "magical and familiar."

Meanwhile, Sapkowski has also expressed his excitement about the Netflix project, saying, "I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing."

Sapkowski will be involved in the making of the upcoming Netflix series as a creative consultant. The author added that he is also excited about the team being put together "to shepherd these characters to life."

Some of the people pitching in to "The Witcher" series are Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, who will both get the executive producer duties. Daniel and Brown have worked together before for the science fiction series "The Expanse." Joining Daniel and Brown as executive producers are Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko.

According to Daniel and Brown, the franchise's stories mainly tell the narrative of an "unconventional family" that is united under the goal of seeking the truth.

The executive producers further explained: "There is a moral and intellectual depth in these books which goes beyond genre. It is a story about today and today's challenges, hidden under a fantasy cover. It is a story about us, about the monster and hero inside all of our hearts."

"The Witcher" is one of the most successful fictional franchises since it has already transcended to several fields. In fact, its latest video game adaptation, "The Witcher 3," has sold about 10 million copies as of March 2016, which is less than a year from its launch.

All in all, "The Witcher" video game franchise shipped 25 million copies as of last year.

The time frame of "The Witcher's" Netflix release is yet to be announced.