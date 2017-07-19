'The Wolf Among Us 2' News: Telltale Games Is Pretty Much Set on the Cliffhanger

Telltale Games official website "The Wolf Among Us" is an interactive fantasy mystery graphic adventure video game based on Bill Willingham's Fables comic book series.

As one of the most highly rated games, "The Wolf Among Us" is in constant and vigilant watch of the gaming community. Developed by Telltale Games, fans got their hopes up for an announcement of the popular game title during the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. The possibility of "The Wolf Among Us 2" riled up the gaming community. However, recent reports indicate that fans might be getting excited over nothing.

The hype for a sequel of Telltale Games' "The Wolf Among Us" began when the developers posted on social media about having more news during the anticipated San Diego Comic-Con. However, no matter how high the hype is, head of creative communications Job Stauffer struck it down by replying to the thread and at the same time confirming that no, they are not teasing about a season 2 for "The Wolf Among Us."

Of course, Stauffer's reply caused massive disappointment for "The Wolf Among Us" fans, but there is always hope that the developers will pick up the series again and at least clear up the cliffhanger that have many agonizing about who was who in the end.

"Definitely fun to see all of the theories pour out, and exciting to pay off our neon-noir story with a femme fatale twist. Should we ever continue in the world of Fables and The Wolf Among Us... it is generally agreed upon here that we wouldn't continue that storyline directly, and would leave things an open mystery that's better left unanswered," said Stauffer during a recent AMA.

"The Wolf Among Us" is an episodic interactive fantasy video game that is hinged on its characteristics as part of the adventure and mystery genre. It has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and awards over the years since it was released and it is one of the classic game titles that any new or old gamer should go out and experience.