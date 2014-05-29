'The Wonder Years' Reunion: Here's Why Fred Savage Says It Won't Happen

"The Wonder Years" is considered one of the best programs of the 1980s. It starred an 11-year-old Fred Savage who grew up before viewers' eyes when the series ran from 1988 to 1993.

Savage, now 41, was recently asked if he would be willing to do a reunion with his co-stars from "The Wonder Years." The actor was upfront, however, in explaining that this won't likely happen.

"One of the reasons it takes on this kind of mythic, almost haunting quality in our lives is because it's something you can't go back to and can't revisit," he told Vanity Fair. "I think that the idea of revisiting the show mirrors that."

Savage, however, admitted he will never get tired of people asking if there will be a reunion for "The Wonder Years" even if the show ended over two decades ago.

"I was part of something that still means so much to people," he said. "After all these years they still want it to be on the air, they still think about it...I mean, that's really a special thing."

To recall, "The Wonder Years" cast did have a mini-reunion for the DVD release three years ago. The TV family had a memento of that brief reunion when they took a group photo on the show's iconic kitchen set.

Meanwhile, for the most part of the actor's career, he worked behind the scenes as a TV director and producer. But in 2015, Savage returned to acting via the comedy series "The Grinder" with Rob Lowe.

Savage said his work on "The Grinder" was the first time he's gone back to acting in "a long time." He admitted that he was surprised that he still loved being in front of the camera and his desire to be an actor was still there.

FOX, however, canceled "The Grinder" after one season but this gave Savage the opportunity to do another show. His newest series, "Friends from College," debuted on Netflix last Friday, July 14.