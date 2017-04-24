'The X-Files' Latest News: Sci-Fi Series Returns to FOX With 10 New Episodes

FOX recently announced that "The X-Files" will be returning to the network later this year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, FOX ordered a second installment of "The X-Files" event series which will air 10 new episodes. The upcoming installment will feature David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their iconic roles as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively. Series creator Chris Carter will also be back as an executive producer.

"Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators — these are the hallmarks of great TV shows," FOX president David Madden said on Thursday, April 21. "And they are some of the reasons why 'The X-Files' has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide."

"Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of 'The X-Files,'" he added.

The original "X-Files" series debuted in September 1993 for a nine-season run. Over the course of its run, the influential TV series went from a breakout sci-fi favorite to a massive global hit and became one of the most successful television dramas of all time. It earned 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.

"The X-Files" followed the story of FBI special agents Scully and Mulder as they investigate unexplained cases, the answers of which usually involve paranormal phenomena.

It returned in 2016 for a six-episode revival that drew in an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers, making it the previous season's No. 2 broadcast drama. It was also the season's most talked-about event series on Twitter.

The 2016 event series of "The X-Files" was billed as self-contained, but the decision to end the installment with a cliffhanger implied that additional episodes for the series were an inevitability.

Production on "The X-Files" is scheduled to commence this summer, with the event series set to air sometime during the 2017–2018 season.