'The X Files' Season 11: Annabeth Gish to Return as Monica Reyes

Instagram/thexfilesfox A promo image for the new season of "The X-Files," as featured on the Fox show's Instagram account.

The cast for "The X-Files" season 11 continues to shape up ahead of the show's highly anticipated return next year. The latest to join the cast is Annabeth Gish, who shared a hint about her return as Monica Reyes for the show's revival.

"The X-Files" fans were thrilled when Gish shared on social media what is apparently a photo of the script for the revived Fox series on Monday, Aug. 7. On her Instagram post, she wrote an accompanying caption saying "Shall we?" followed by hash tags "#Iwanttobelieve," "#monicareyes" and "#xfiles."

The first tag could refer to her role as Monica Reyes, who is set to redeem herself after the events of "The X-Files" season 10, as noted by TV Guide. Fans are mostly happy that the former FBI agent will have the opportunity to resolve her story line after her controversial change of allegiance in the show's latest season.

Reyes has been a part of the show when her regular appearance started in season 8, mainly to make up for David Duchovny's absence during the time that the actor is in a legal dispute with the network. Her last appearance was in the middle of season 10.

During her brief return in "The X-Files" season 10 episode 6, Reyes was revealed to have switched sides. The agent has betrayed her FBI office, coming over to the side of "The Smoking Man" and aiding him in his goal of ending humanity.

Scully (Gillian Anderson) accused Reyes of being a "coward," even after Monica helped her former friend to arrest the spread of the Spartan virus and save Fox Mulder (David Duchovny).

Since then, many fans have been looking forward to Monica Reyes' chance to redeem herself, and just maybe, earn back the trust of Scully and the FBI. Will Reyes be able to take this opportunity to make up for her past actions?

Fans can find out when season 11 of "The X-Files" airs on Fox in 2018.