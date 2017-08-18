'The X-Files' Season 11 Cast News, Air Date: Barbara Hershey to Play 'Powerful Figure'

Facebook/thexfilesonfox 'The X-Files' season 11 will premiere in 2018.

The upcoming 11th season of "The X-Files" is rounding out its cast, with both new and old faces attached to the next cycle.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, "The X-Files" has enlisted Barbara Hershey to portray a character named Erika Price in a recurring capacity. Her character is described as "a powerful figure who represents a mysterious organization."

On television, Hershey is known for her work on ABC's "Once Upon a Time" and A&E's "Damien." In film, the actress most recently appeared in "Black Swan" and the "Insidious" movies. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the 1996 film "The Portrait of a Lady" starring opposite Nicole Kidman and John Malkovich.

After a long absence from television, Fox revived the series for six episodes in 2016. It subsequently received a renewal for a 10-episode 11th season. The previous season paid much focus on mythology, but the next cycle will veer away from that.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are set to reprise their iconic roles as Mulder and Scully, respectively. Joining them are Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose, who were introduced in the 10th season. Amell and Ambrose played FBI agents Miller and Einstein, respectively. It can be recalled that the two contacted Mulder and Scully last season in order to help them. It remains to be seen whether Amell and Ambrose will be mainstays, as the network has yet to reveal how many episodes they will be in.

As for what fans can expect from the new season, story-wise, Fox entertainment chairman David Madden spoke to Entertainment Weekly to tease what is in store.

"We start the season right up from where the season finale left off with that big helicopter and takes you right from there," Madden revealed. "You'll be launched into a very urgent adventure that has a lot to do with William — Mulder and Scully's kid. so the search for William will be a significant thread through the show. You will see the Cigarette Smoking Man [William B. Davis]. You may see The Lone Gunmen somewhere along the line. There will be other characters from the previous mythology that will be reprised."

"The X-Files" season 11 will premiere in 2018 on Fox.