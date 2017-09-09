The X-Files Season 11 News: New Footage To Be Unveiled at New York Comic-Con

Facebook/TheXFilesonFox David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi and franchise creator Chris Carter will be unveiling footage from new installment next month

"The X-Files" is set to return next year for its 11th season, but stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson have something cool to give fans ahead of its premiere. On Tuesday, 20th Century Fox Television confirmed that Duchovny, Anderson, Mitch Pileggi and franchise creator Chris Carter will be unveiling the first footage from the upcoming installment next month.

The unveiling will happen at the New York Comic-Con on Oct. 9 during an X-event at the Javits Center's Main Stage. The said event will feature a panel that includes Carter and some of the members of "The X-Files" cast, such as Duchovny, Anderson and Pileggi.

The release of the new footage is not new to "The X-Files." The creators of the series also did it two years ago at the same event, ahead of the release of season 10. Back then, the show was just about to return after years of being on hiatus so season 10 was touted as "The X-Files" revival series.

As of this writing, very little is known about the upcoming season. That is why the unveiling of the new footage from season 11 is certainly a good reason for fans to visit the convention in New York next month. It can be recalled that when the previous season ended, Mulder and Scully were both in a tough position. Mulder needed a stem cell transplant to live, and Scully realized they had to find their son, William, who could be a possible donor. They had given him up before since they wanted something better for him. As the new season opens, fans can expect Mulder and Scully to find answers to their questions and to think of a way how to get themselves out of the complicated situation they were in.

Meanwhile, the other 20th Century events slated for Oct. 9 are the panels for "Family Guy," "The Exorcist" season 2, "The Orville" and "The Gifted."

"The X-Files" season 11 will premiere in 2018.