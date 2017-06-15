'The X-Files' Season 11 Plot, Cast News and Updates: Mulder to Become a Whistle-Blower Like Edward Snowden?

While it looked like "The X-Files" was done after its short run on Fox in early 2016, the network confirmed in April that the show will have another go at the revival. "The X-Files" season 11 will be part of Fox's 2017-2018 TV slate. But unlike the previous season, which only had six episodes, viewers can look forward to 10 episodes this time around.

Facebook/thexfilesonfox Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) will return for "The X-Files" season 11.

Fox has not yet given an official time schedule for "The X-Files" season 11 but production is expected to start this summer. Season 10 aired during the midseason and it is likely Fox will follow the same schedule for season 11.

Former "The X-Files" writers Glen Morgan and James Wong were already tasked to write two episodes each for the upcoming show. Wong hinted via Den of Geek that he's working on stand-alone stories but most episodes will be interconnected.

"The X-Files" season 11, however, has long been out as a comic book, according to Digital Spy. Publishing house IDW released the issue after the revival season ended in February. In this story, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) becomes a whistle-blower in the vein of Edward Snowden. It's still unclear if this will be the new season's direction.

Meanwhile, aside from Duchovny, expected to reprise their roles in "The X-files" season 11 are Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), William B Davis (The Cigarette Smoking Man) and the Lone Gunmen trio Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund, and Bruce Harwood. Fox has not yet announced any additional casting news, and the status of Lauren Ambrose (Agent Einstein) and Robbie Amell (Agent Miller) remains uncertain as well.

Ambrose and Amell were introduced in season 10 as they were supposed to lead "The X-files" spin-off. Fox, however, has also been mum on whether this spin-off will push through.