'The X-Files' Season 11 Premiere Date, Cast News: Annabeth Gish Returns as Monica Reyes; Series Begins Production

Annabeth Gish has been confirmed to return for the new season of "The X-Files." Meanwhile, production for season 11 officially began this week.

Annabeth Gish has confirmed her return as Monica Reyes in season 11 of "The X-Files."

Gish teased her return to the series by sharing a photo on Instagram. She will reprise her role as Monica Reyes, who was revealed to have left the FBI in the previous installment.

In the "The X-Files" season 10 finale, Monica confessed that she was now working for the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) in his cause to decrease the population of the planet. Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson) did not like what Monica was doing, yet she was able to get information from her about the spreading deadly Spartan virus.

Followers of Gish's Monica are hoping that she appears in more than one episode in season 11 since she only appeared once in the previous run of the show.

Since Gish's return has been confirmed, there are speculations that her on-screen partner, John Doggett, portrayed by Robert Patrick, will also return to the show. However, there has been no confirmation yet whether Monica will be reunited with Doggett.

Meanwhile, TV Over Mind reported that "The X-Files" season 11 begun filming last Aug. 8. Aside from Gish and Anderson, David Duchovny also returns as Agent Mulder in the new season. Mitch Pileggi will also be returning as the assistant director of the FBI, Walter Skinner, Deadline confirmed.

Fans are hoping that the Cigarette Smoking Man or the Lone Gunmen — Richard "Ringo" Langly (Dean Haglund), Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood) and John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood) — will appear in season 11. However, plot and cast details for the new season are still being kept under wraps.

Season 11 of "The X-Files" is slated to return in midseason 2018 on FOX.