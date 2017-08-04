'The X-Files' Season 11 Premiere News, Spoilers: Installment to Begin and End With Mythology Episodes; Agent Doggett Returns?

The new season of "The X-Files" could be patterned like the six-episode season 10 that premiered earlier this year. Meanwhile, could Robert Patrick's Agent John Doggett return for season 11?

Facebook/TheXFilesonFox "The X-Files" will return with season 11 and a 10-episode count.

There are speculations that when "The X-Files" returns, the installment will be similar to season 10 wherein it will be bookended by deep mythology episodes.

At the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con International, David Duchovny, who plays Agent Fox Mulder on the show, shared that having the new season sandwiched between heavy mythology episodes is the right way to go.

The actor told IGN that he expects season 11 to be better than the last because of the increase in episodes since FOX ordered 10 episodes.

"I think the handicap of the last season with only six episodes was just that — six episodes. So much ground had to be covered even in the first two. Which was reiterating or repeating or reminding people of the show and [its] issues," Duchovny explained.

He added that the six-episode count limited them in what they had planned to do for season 10. But Duchovny believes that they will do a lot better with 10 episodes next season.

"Obviously, there's going to be a little bit of recap, a little bit of refresher. ... Once we handle that, then I think we're off and running for a good nine and a half episodes," Duchovny added.

Meanwhile, could Agent Doggett return for season 11?

According to Patrick, who is currently tied to CBS' "Scorpion," he would love to reprise his role on "The X-Files." However, series creator Chris Carter has not yet approached him about reprising his character.

"I am totally willing to go back if I think it's the right thing to do and if they want me to do it," said Patrick.

Season 11 of "The X-Files" is expected to premiere in the midseason.