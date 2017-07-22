'The X-Files' Season 11 Spoilers: Mitch Pileggi Reprises Role as Walter Skinner

When the science fiction drama "X-Files" returns for its 11th season, Mitch Pileggi, who portrays Walter Skinner, will be back to help Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson).

Facebook/thexfilesonfox Fox's iconic sci-fi series "The X-Files" to see the return of Skinner

The FBI assistant director has a part of these supernatural investigations since the first season of the show. Fans are in for a treat, as Skinner is slated to make a comeback in the forthcoming season.

Viewers will most likely see more of the character this season especially since "X-Files" season 11 received a 10-episode renewal, which is four more than its preceding season.

Apart from the character, favorite writers such as Darin Morgan, Glen Morgan, and James Wong will be on board for season 11. Darin wrote "Mulder & Scully Meet the Were-Monster" from season 10. Glen wrote "Home Again," while Wong penned "Founder's Mutation."

One personality who will not be joining the writing team next season is David Duchovny. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he confirmed that he will not be the writer and director of the 10-episode season.

"I had an idea that I was toying with, which is actually a movie idea," Duchovny told EW, "and I was trying to figure out if I could transpose it into being an X-File. Because then you have to add two characters that demand a lot of time, Mulder and Scully. And you have to tell it in 45 minutes, so you've got to shrink it in half while adding two major characters. And in the end, I couldn't see how it would work."

Duchovny has done so much for the show. He penned and directed "The Unnatural" from season 6 and "Hollywood A.D." from season 7. He also lent a hand to show creator Chris Carter and writer Howard Gordon for a few episodes of the second and third seasons of "X-Files."

Filming for "X-Files" season 11 starts this summer. The show is expected to return to the small screen sometime around the 2017–2018 season.