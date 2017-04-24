'The Young and the Restless' April 24-28 Spoilers: Erika Girardi Reprises Role; Ashley, Abby Seek Her Help

The long wait is over. Erika Girardi is back for another episode in "The Young and the Restless" as Farrah Dubose.

(Photo: Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless)A promotional photo of the CBS daytime soap opera series “The Young and the Restless.”

Girardi may have taken her last bow in "Dancing with the Stars" last week but the stage is once again set for her — not in the dance competition series, though, but in a soap opera. She will reprise her role in "The Young and the Restless," according to Soap Hub.

Girardi's appearance is set to air on Monday, April 24. Her character, Farrah, is a real estate agent.

This will mark her second acting gig on the show. Her first was when she got featured on the show last year in a cameo in which she met Eileen Davidson's character, Ashley Abbott. Viewers may recall that their scene was kind of a heated one. Davidson's Ashley accidentally spilled coffee all over Girardi's Farrah in one episode. The two then exclaimed at the same time, "what a b—!"

Now, the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant is set to come back for her second take on taking part on the series.

Moreover, in Celebrity Dirty Laundry's spoilers for "The Young and the Restless," Farrah will be consulted by Abby Newman (Emme Rylan) about her new project. In the upcoming episodes of the series, Abby will feel anxious over her future plans of moving forward; yet, she will still proceed with making it happen.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will also seek Farrah's advice after conversing with Ashley about their lab space. The two will meet at a warehouse to discuss his and Ashley's plan to buy Abby's space.

Abby will then be more cautious after learning that Jack might be the one who will buy the property she is selling. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack are not in good terms; thus, she is worried that the idea might not sit well with him.

Will she still sell her property to Jack? Find out as "The Young and the Restless" returns for another set of episodes. The series airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EDT.