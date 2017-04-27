'The Young and the Restless' April 27 Spoilers: Lily to Make a Horrific Discovery?

A very exciting episode awaits fans in the Thursday, April 27 installment of CBS' daytime soap opera, "The Young and the Restless."

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless A promotional photo for the CBS daytime soap opera series “The Young and the Restless.”

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will feature Jack (Peter Bergman) getting an eyeful of Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson), and Victor (Eric Braeden) pulling some strings from outside of Genoa City. Also, Cane (Daniel Goddard) is convinced that Juliet (Laur Allen) is intent on breaking him and Lily (Christel Khalil) up.

In the past, Jack gave Phyllis many chances to confess that she and Billy were back together, even though he wasn't really certain what she was supposed to admit. Nevertheless, she remained silent, having promised Billy that she would not say anything until he had the chance to reveal the truth himself to Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

However, in the upcoming episode of the soap opera series, Jason will catch his brother and ex-wife together, and she is livid over not getting filled in on what was going on.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) initially thought that with Victor out of town, she finally had the chance to catch her breath. But it looks like Victor doesn't have to be in Wisconsin in order to make his family's lives miserable. And Nikki will have to turn to Victoria for help.

In the upcoming episode, she finds out that Victor donated a large sum of money to fund a medical wing for MS research and did so in Nikki's name. However, Nikki is completely against the outrageous gesture knowing he is involved.

Meanwhile, Juliet has told Cane again and again that their one-night stand in Tokyo didn't mean anything. She clarifies that she is not interested in seducing him and stealing him from his wife. Cane doesn't believe her, though. And every time Juliet talks to Lily, Cane panics.

As some point, Lily will walk in on an intense discussion between Cane and Juliet, and she will end up wondering what is going on between the two.

"The Young and Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.