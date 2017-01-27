'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 27 Spoilers: Dylan Must Leave Genoa To Keep His Family Safe

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

For the Friday episode of "The Young and the Restless" this week, fans will see Dylan (Steve Burton) leaving Genoa in order to keep Sharon (Sharon Case) and their family safe.

"The Young and the Restless" is one of the long-time running soap operas in CBS and it first aired in March 1973.

It can be recalled that in the previous episode, Dylan is on the run from Fisk's (Scott Speiser) goons who are ordered not to stop until they get their hands on him.

Given the current situation he is facing, Dylan knows that as long as he stays in Genoa, his loved ones are in grave danger as well. With that, he understands that he has no time to waste and that he needs to leave right away.

As expected, Sharon does not welcome the idea of not seeing Dylan again, especially now that times for them have gotten more dangerous. However, they are left with no choice. Even Paul (Doug Davidson), seems powerless when it comes to keeping Dylan safe.

In the previous episode, Sharon tried to persuade Dylan that if he needs to leave, she must come with him. However, her husband reminded her of the welfare of their children. Paul told Sharon that if she leaves Genoa with Dylan, she cannot have any contact with their children again.

As for Dylan, leaving Genoa will mean practically erasing his existence so Fisk's men will stop pursuing him. Without enough time, Dylan cannot personally say farewell to the other people dear to him. He will have to let Sharon and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) deliver the very sad news to everyone else.

On the other hand, as Dylan needs to leave, a character from the show's sister soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook), crosses over and arrives at Genoa. Eric is in the city and will be meeting with his former lover Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman).

Knowing that Eric is a successful business head of Forrester Creations, he is expected to help Lauren salvage her struggling company.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.