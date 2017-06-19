'The Young and the Restless' June 19-23 Spoilers: Cane's Lies Come to Light; Victoria Unleashes Her Wrath

Fans are in for a very dramatic week in the upcoming episodes of CBS's daytime soap opera series "The Young and the Restless."

(Photo: Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless)A promotional photo of CBS’s daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

Spoilers tease that explosive revelations lie ahead during the sexual harassment trial between Juliet (Laur Allen) and Brash & Sassy.

For one, Cane (Daniel Goddard) will have a serious problem when his deception finally comes to light. Leslie (Angell Conwell) will be showing some security footage this week, and the video tells a very different version of the events that transpired in Tokyo.

While Juliet is not forthcoming with the truth as well, the found footage will corroborate her version of the story, leaving Cane scrambling to explain himself to Lily (Christel Khalil). Discovering her husband's lies, Lily will be pushing her husband to just come clean about the whole thing.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), on the other hand, is not pleased with everything that Juliet has put Brash & Sassy through. With Juliet insisting on pushing her buttons, she will grow more irritated and will get pushed to her limit. This week, viewers will get to see Victoria finally unleashing her wrath.

On the other side of town, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will be battling the urge to consume alcohol due to the stress she has been going through. But just when she is about to give in to temptation, Sharon (Sharon Case) will manage to prevent her from doing something she might come to regret.

This week, the two of them will be talking about what Nikki's problems are but Sharon will get the feeling that Nikki is holding something back. To get to the bottom of it all, Sharon will be turning to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for help.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will come into a disagreement over how to deal with Graham (Max Shippee), hinting that more family drama awaits the characters of the soap opera series.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.