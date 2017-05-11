'The Young and the Restless' May 11 Spoilers: Abby Fears Scott Might Reveal Her Secret

A very exciting episode awaits fans in this week's Thursday (May 11) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera "The Young and the Reckless."

(Photo: Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless)A promotional photo of the CBS daytime soap opera series “The Young and the Restless.”

Spoilers for the upcoming episode will feature Ashley (Eileen Davidson) realizing that Abby (Melissa Ordway) has a secret; Jack (Peter Bergman) grilling Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about Billy (Jason Thompson); and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) hearing surprising news from Juliet (Laur Allen).

Ashley will meet with her daughter Abby to discuss Scott's (Daniel Hall) new position, and she will end up reassuring her daughter that he is probably not a threat to them. However, Abby still feels threatened since Scott might prove to the family that she is not the loyal daughter that she claims to be.

Viewers of "The Young and the Reckless" may recall how Abby approached Jack to secure a deal. If Victor (Eric Braeden) finds out that Abby was sneaking around and making agreements with the enemy, he will certainly not be happy about it. And so, it will be up to Abby to make sure that she covers all her tracks to prevent Scott from finding this particular secret that she has been keeping from the family, especially her mother.

Jack, on the other hand, will have a serious talk with Victoria about Billy. He will ask a few questions, inquiring about the real reason why Billy is staying at Brash and Sassy. He will find himself wondering whether the reason is business-related or is something personal.

Victoria will admit that she plans on winning Billy back. While warning her to be careful, Jack will most likely support the two getting back together rather than Billy having a relationship with Phyllis.

Meanwhile, Phyllis will show up at Brash and Sassy, and according to spoilers, Juliet will take pleasure in stirring the pot by letting Phyllis know that Billy blew off their meeting to go and meet with Victoria at her house.

"The Young and Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.