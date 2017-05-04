'The Young and the Restless' May 4 Spoilers: Billy and Phyllis Admit Their Relationship

A very exciting episode awaits fans in this Thursday's (May 4) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera "The Young and the Reckless."

According to spoilers, the upcoming May 4 episode of "The Young and the Restless" will feature Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) telling the world about their renewed relationship. Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be using this personal revelation to undermine Billy's role at Brash & Assy. Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) deals with a family matter.

Billy carefully planned how he was going to let Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know about his relationship with Phyllis. However, all that came crashing down when Victoria caught the two of them kissing in the elevator. Now, Billy and Phyllis want to do things right when together they decide to tell Jack (Peter Bergman) about their romance, which will prove to be a very tense situation.

Meanwhile, Cane will talk to Victoria about the tension that's looming and his uncertainty about she and Bill being able to get along. However, Victoria will insist that she can handle working with her ex. Spoilers, however, reveal that she will also tell Billy to keep Phyllis away from the kids for the time being.

Elsewhere, Abby wants to know why she's had no contact with her one surviving grandparent — Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Ashley argues that Dina abandoned her children, and did not want to have anything to do with Abby as well.

However, at some point in the episode, Dina will also be spending some time alone with her thoughts, and it seems she will be dealing with some regrets over the things she has done and failed to do in the past.

Across town, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will accuse Hilary (Mishael Morgan) of jealousy. With Mariah bringing up Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), Hilary will also bring up the fact that Mariah is trapped in the friendzone.

