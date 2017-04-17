'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Abby Takes Over Newman Enterprises as Victor Leaves Genoa City?

Things are not going so well for patriarch Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) in "The Young and the Restless." As things heat up between him and his family, spoilers say he will be forced to leave Genoa City. Meanwhile, he will assign one of his daughters, Abby (Melissa Ordway), to run Newman Enterprises on his behalf.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

Despite all of Victor's dark secrets, his wife Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) does not approve of the family's plan to bring her husband to the police for fear of attracting too much attention from the public. However, spoilers hint that the week will open with Nikki having a drastic change of heart.

The synopsis for the April 17 episode of "The Young and the Restless" says that Nikki is at her limit with Victor, while other reports also say that the troubled matriarch will stop worrying about the public scrutiny they might face once Victor's dark secrets get out. She will subsequently inform her son, Nick (Joshua Morrow), that Victor has left Genoa City and she has no idea if he will return. She will also tell him that she has no clue where his father headed off to.

However, according to a spoiler report by Soap Hub, Victor's move to leave Genoa City means much more than what it seems on the surface. It is possible he is not fleeing to save himself but to actually bring justice to Adam's (Justin Hartley) death by sending Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), the one who really planned it, to prison. With that, Victor reportedly hopes to make amends and to convince his family to take him back.

Meanwhile, Victor will reportedly not leave Newman Enterprises hanging. The same Soap Hub report shares that he will be assigning his daughter, Abby, to be the acting CEO of the company. Victor's choice makes sense, considering that she is the only one of his children who is not on board with isolating him from their family.

For Abby's part, getting the chance to be the boss while her dad is away is a dream come true, considering that a lot of people did not trust her capabilities and those include her sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

"The Young and the Restless" airs from Monday to Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and at 7 p.m. on Pop.