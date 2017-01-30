'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers, Plot News: Billy Urges Victoria To Patch Things Up With Son

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) will continue bickering over Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) in the Jan. 31 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestlessVictoria and Reed are still fighting in the upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that Victoria is still smarting over the fact that her son did not respect her. She previously caught Reed and his girlfriend doing something intimate in their house. Victoria lectured the teen while the girl, Zoey (Annalisa Cochrane), was still there. Reed was so embarrassed, and he and his mother have not talked ever since. Billy will try to convince Victoria to make up with Reed. He wants her to give her son a break and to apologize for humiliating him in front of his girlfriend.

Victoria, however, thinks that Reed needs to first understand that he is wrong. She wants to hear his apology before admitting her own mistake. Billy believes she is hoping for way too much. Reed is determined to show his mother that he is not a kid anymore. He will try to anger her more by hanging out with a rough crowd. Although Billy promises himself that he will not lose his patience with Victoria, he will not be able to do it. The synopsis for the Feb. 3 episode (via TV Guide) reveals that they will fight and it is going to be ugly.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) will hear something from his prized employee, Lily (Christel Khalil). It appears that she wants to quit her job in the athletic club for her modeling career. She will tell Devon that she has signed a contract with Brash and Sassy. Because of her schedule, Lily will not be able to help Devon just like before. Although he is disappointed with the news, Devon knows that an opportunity like this must be grabbed by both hands. Lily deserves the break.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.