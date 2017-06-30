'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Cane Asks for Lily's Forgiveness; Dina Delivers Upsetting News to Ashley

The June 30 episode of "The Young and the Restless" will reveal what happens after the explosive events of the previous episode, where Lily discovered that Cane and Juliet had been intimate while in Tokyo. It will also follow Dina as she brings Ashley some disturbing news.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestlessPromotional picture for the series "The Young and The Restless."

In the previous episode, Cane and Juliet committed infidelity when they spent an intimate night in Tokyo. Things took a turn for the worse when Lily found out about it and was faced with the dilemma of whether she should tell her children or not.

The episode will also find Cane guilt-ridden after what happened with Juliet. Since it was not his intention to hurt his wife, he will look for Lily and asks her to forgive him. Unfortunately, it looks like Lily has already lost faith in him and will never be able to trust him again.

Elsewhere, Juliet discovered that she was pregnant. Luckily, Hilary stepped in and told her she could depend on her for anything whenever she needs help.

Meanwhile, aside from granting her husband forgiveness, another thing that will weigh Lily down is how to tell her children about their father's infidelity. The preview for the episode shows their children, Mattie and Charlie, seemingly concerned as to why something seems to be going on without their knowledge. They will notice that their parents are troubled and will suspect that the elders are keeping something from them.

In the meantime, the episode will also follow Dina as she comes up to Jack and Ashley to ask them to respect her wishes. As she faces Ashley, Dina will also inform her about something that will upset her. It remains to be seen what that upsetting piece of news is.

In next week's episodes, fans will witness Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson's exit from the show. Spoilers suggest that there might be a fatal car accident involving them but fans will have to tune in to be certain.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays, 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.