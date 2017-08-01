'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Cane Digs Himself a Deeper Hole; Nikki to Defend Her Current Relationship

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless "The Young and the Restless" this week to feature more fights and drama

"The Young and the Restless" has always been one of those soaps that people watch if they want to see deep-seated mysteries, love triangles, and inclusive casting. Spoilers for the first week of August indicate that the critically acclaimed soap will be showing a massive range of emotions as fights break out and the characters make decisions that may not be the best, considering their situation.

First and foremost, Cane (Daniel Goddard) is being pushed to his limits what with the fact that his marriage is almost in shambles and his children are not willing to forgive him as easily as he wants them to. Of course, he inevitably makes the situation worse by displaying some divorce-worthy behavior and stealing from his kids, as indicated by spoilers. Although he is certainly going to try and hide it, Lily (Christel Khalil) might just find out, and thus, there is nowhere to go but downhill.

Reports reveal that Lily will be confronting Cane in the same episode where Lauren (Tracey Bregman) will ask for a truce from Sharon (Sharon Case). In conjunction with all the events, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will finally confront Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) about his feelings for Lily and he will admit something. Of course, the distraught wife and mother does not need more drama, but things will take a turn for the worst when Billy (Jason Thompson) teams up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to bring down her husband, which will inevitably cause trouble for her.

"The Young and the Restless" will also see through Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) defending her romance and relationship with Jack (Peter Bergman). As to how that will pan out, fans will have to wait and see. The bottomline for this week is, there will be no reprieve for any of the characters of the long-running soap so fans are urged to keep stress relievers within reach.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.