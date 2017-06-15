'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Cane May Lose the Case; Dina Confesses to Graham

The upcoming June 16 episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Dina (Marla Adams) telling Graham (Max Shippee) about her encounter with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

Spoilers for the Friday episode of "The Young and the Restless" reveal that Graham will grow concerned about this revelation. Jack previously asked Dina to stay at the Abbott mansion, but she refused.

Upon finding out, Graham will assure Dina that everything will be okay if she makes sure to stand her ground and not get swayed by Jack's words. Dina will attempt to convince Graham and herself that she is tough enough to manage it, but he will worry that Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) may interfere with his plans.

Elsewhere, Cane (Daniel Goddard) has a huge problem to deal with in the form of a case. Lily (Christel Khalil) will confront Hilary (Mishael Morgan) about the case, and the two will have an intense exchange at the studio.

Lily believes that Hilary is responsible for the sexual harrassment lawsuit against Cane, having convinced Juliet (Laur Allen) about it. Hilary intends to speak out about the case, but Lily will try to talk her out of it. A glimpse at the fiery interaction can be seen in the exclusive preview from Soap Hub. It remains to be seen whether Hilary will go through with it, though it is likely that she will because she has evidence against Cane.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is also upset with Cane and he will make sure that his opinion is heard. He will berate Cane because he chose to make contact with Juliet, and now Hilary has solid proof against him.

Cane's future hangs in the balance, and fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next. "The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.