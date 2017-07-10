'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Cane May Not Be the Baby's Father

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless Cane demands for a paternity test in "The Young and the Restless."

After downing too much alcohol in their trip to Tokyo, Japan, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet (Laur Allen) definitely shook the world of "The Young and The Restless." Just as the latter was beginning to feel hopeful with her relationship with the former, he showed up and demanded a paternity test. The results could come as a surprise and Cane might just be right when he claimed that she was only setting him up. Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) has some serious decisions to make.

"The Young and the Restless" has always been a long-running soap that features a lot of drama, romance, and heartbreak. With Cane's recent escapade, families are suddenly on the verge of being torn apart and there is a lot of consequences that each party would have to face in the future episodes of "The Young and the Restless."

According to spoilers, the paternity test that Cane ordered may have surprising results. A number of candidates were listed, including Billy (Jason Thompson) and Mr. Sato (Richard Narita), and Graham (Max Shippee). Although Cane is still the likely father of Juliet's baby, "The Young and the Restless" is nothing if not full of plot twists and turns. Either way, this will impact her life. As to who will be helping her bring a child in the world, fans will have to wait alongside Cane for the results of the paternity test.

Meanwhile, there is only so much Lily can take. Spoilers indicate that she might not be able to escape making a decision for her sake and the rest of the Ashby family. She works for Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who can't focus on her relationship with Billy because she remains concerned for Lily. Although Cane has made an effort to be open with the children, he is not telling them everything. She has to decide if she is going to help them understand the entire situation, stick in the relationship, and if she can actually forgive him.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EDT.