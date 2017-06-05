'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Chloe's Funeral Gets Uninvited Visitors; Is She Really Dead?

As Chloe Mitchell's (Elizabeth Hendrickson) family mourns her death after her suicide, some people from her past stir drama at her funeral as they come uninvited.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestlessPromotional picture for the series "The Young and The Restless."

Recently on "The Young and the Restless," Chloe decided to kill herself after she was overwhelmed by her fear of going to jail for killing Adam Newman (Justin Hartley).

Drama at the Funeral

Chloe's former husband, Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), was responsible for making the arrangements for Chloe's funeral. He wanted to bury her quickly so he and their daughter, Bella (Cali May Kinder), could start moving on.

Considering the nature of Chloe's death and the reason why she killed herself, Kevin decided to limit the funeral to their immediate family. This means other people, such as Chloe's best friend and Adam's wife, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan), were not invited.

While the pieces of evidence revealed Chloe was the main player in Adam's death, Chelsea will still feel the need to pay her respects to her former best friend. However, Kevin will not take Chelsea's appearance lightly.

The drama at Chloe's wake intensifies as another uninvited guest, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) arrives uninvited. Kevin is adamant that Nick and Chelsea's mission — to dig deeper for details on Adam's death — was what killed Chloe.

Is Chloe Really Dead?

Knowing the twist and turns in soap operas or TV series, funerals and burials do not always mean someone is really dead, and Chloe's wake is not an exception. For deaths on TV shows to be sealed as real, viewers need to see images like a corpse in a crime scene or seeing a character actually inside a casket. These have not been present yet since Chloe "killed herself." Fans were even quick to notice that Chloe's coffin mysteriously remained closed during her funeral.

Also, declaring a character dead and then seeing them again after a few months or years has been a common situation for long-time running soap operas like "The Young and the Restless." In fact, "The Young and the Restless" is reportedly set to resurrect Adam, the man supposedly killed by Chloe, soon.

"The Young and the Restless" airs from Monday to Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and at 7 p.m. EDT on Pop cable channel.