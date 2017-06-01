'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Dina's Career, Relationship With Her Father in Jeopardy

This Thursday on CBS Television Network's long-running daytime soap "The Young and the Restless," the stunt Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) just pulled might end her career at Newman Enterprises.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional picture for the series "The Young and The Restless."

Abby's father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) might not be too pleased when he finds out that his daughter has been messing around in the sidelines, all for her own personal gain. Going behind his back is not as easy as Abby thinks. Guilt is overpowering her.

Abby is still conflicted. She hopes that revealing the truth will grant her some leniency; however, a part of her believes that she has done so much to betray her father's trust that even her honesty is not enough to save her.

It seems like Victor will find out the truth before she can utter a word to her father. Victor has assigned Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) as a lookout. He is to spy on Abby's affairs, tasked to uncover the truth behind her side business, and report to Victor.

The death of Adam, Abby's brother, might be her only saving grace. Her father has grown soft following his death, knowing that he was not able to express his love for his son while he was living. The guilt-ridden victor might be able to forgive Abby.

Elsewhere in this Thursday's episode, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) seems to be having a blast at Genoa city. After one sing-along night with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Abby, she could not help but feel great about their evening. Now, she might be thinking about staying for good.

While things might be looking up for Dina, the same cannot be said for Neil Winters (Kristoff St John) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Neil only wanted to impress Dina by bragging about his personal experiences in his career, but his plan backfires.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.