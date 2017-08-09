'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers for the Week: Is Victoria Having Another Child?

Facebook / TheYoungandtheRestless Is Victoria pregnant in "The Young and the Restless?"

Someone might end up getting pregnant in "The Young and the Restless" this week.

According to reports, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Ben's (Ben Hermes) brief intimate night together might result in a surprised pregnancy. If this turns out to be true, this will be Victoria's first child who is not fathered by Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) or J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill).

Victoria's possible pregnancy might also get her in another trouble with her father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), since he is always present to meddle in her life.

At the moment, Victoria has two biological children including Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) with J.T. and Katie Newman with Billy. She also took Billy's son Johnny Abbott (Holden and Ryan Hare) whose mother is Chelsea Lawson.

Also, the real status of Victoria's health is expected to be addressed in the upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless" this week. According to reports, Victoria's behavior is starting to become unusual and she is currently making poor decisions. Could there be a major reason why Victoria is currently acting strange?

Meanwhile, other spoilers claim that Sharon Newman's (Sharon Case) life might be in grave danger in the Wednesday episode of "The Young and the Restless," and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) might have more knowledge about it.

According to reports, Tessa still communicates with Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), who is currently in trouble. Tessa reportedly tries to hide her connection with Crystal from all her friends, but Sharon will continue to get out of her way to track down the troubled girl.

Sharon will reportedly discover Crystal's whereabouts, but it might take a dangerous toll on her after another person finds them. That person appears to be unhappy to see Crystal with a new friend. Should Sharon blame Tessa for not warning her about the possible danger of being connected with the runaway girl?

CBS airs the episodes of "The Young and the Restless" every weekdays at 12:30 p.m.