'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers for the Week: Love Triangle of Victoria, Billy, and Phyllis to Get More Complicated

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless A promotional image for "The Young and the Restless" on CBS.

"The Young and the Restless" is set to go off in different directions for its Aug. 31 episode.

Soap Hub's spoilers are saying that Billy's (Jason Thompson) ex-wife, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and his current partner, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), are going to be at each other's throats, while he has trouble deciding where his loyalty lies.

Although Billy and Victoria have been divorced, they are still colleagues at Brash & Sassy. Phyllis, on the other hand, works at Jabot, which is run by Billy's brother, Jack (Peter Bergman). It so happens that Billy is also trying to bring this company down, which is obviously a conflict of interests.

He and Victoria are going to cook up a plan to get access to the Jabot server, which he successfully does by distracting Phyllis. However, he is said to also find out that his own brother also wants to destroy Brash & Sassy.

They will then confront Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Billy's sister who also works at Jabot, about Jack's plans. However, she insists that she knows nothing about it. Is this true?

Meanwhile, for its Sept. 1 episode, "The Young and the Restless" will see Billy take action after he discovered Jack's vicious plans. However, he is also said to make a promise to Victoria that she and her company will not be affected by his war with his brother.

According to spoilers, while Victoria and Billy try to protect Brash & Sassy, the two will share a brief intimate moment, which the latter will regret because Phyllis is still in the pictur, and she does not know about any of their plans. With this, the love triangle of these three characters is bound to become more complicated than ever.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.