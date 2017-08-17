'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers for the Week: Will Vicki Sign a Deal with Hochman?

In the upcoming episodes of the long-running CBS daytime drama "The Young and the Restless," Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seeks Hochman's (Ben Hermes) help. Unfortunately for her, it comes with a price.

To save Brash & Sassy from being bankrupt, Victoria needs to find cash and fast. Hence, she asks Hochman to cover the company's monetary needs. But repaying that debt might cost her even more as he seems to be looking for anything but monetary compensation.

Victoria could have easily gotten the money from her father since he is also willing to save her company from bankruptcy. She, however, does not intend to get her father involved in her affairs.

Elsewhere in this episode, Scott (Daniel Hall) risks his own life to save Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). If he succeeds in his mission, the pair will be home before midnight.

While everyone else seems to be having a hard time, Ravi (Abhi Sinha) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are having the best time. The pair finally get some rest and relaxation.

In the following episode, viewers will learn that Victoria has yet to sign a deal with Hochman because she was hesitant to do so. But when Jack (Peter Bergman) barges in and asks her and Billy to sign a new lease, Vicki gets cornered and proceeds to Hochman's suite to seal the deal.

When she gets there, she finds Cane (Daniel Goddard) leaving the suite. Vicki suspects that the pair have been colluding. Thinking that Cane sold her company's secrets to the businessman, she confronts Hochman about it. Even when he denies the allegations, she rips the contract apart and storms out of the apartment.

Also in the episode, when Ravi and Ashley return from their brief yet exciting vacation, they will learn about how events unfolded while they were away.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 pm on CBS.