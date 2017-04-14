'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers News This Week: Is a Confrontation Between Adam and Victor Inevitable?

For a while there, it seemed as though Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) had met his untimely demise in "The Young and the Restless." But as it turns out, this was not the case and his narrow escape from death could mean that others will soon feel his wrath.

As fans of the show will likely remember, Adam's grim fate was seemingly sealed before at the hands of Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Chloe had developed a deep-rooted hatred for Adam, and it was one that took her to a dark place where killing him became an option for her. It was an opportunity she did not pass up.

Effectively trapping Adam inside a cabin that would eventually explode looked like it had finally gotten the job done for Chloe. She thought she had succeeded in getting rid of him in the end.

However, Adam has proven to be fortunate and determined and has been biding his time. Fans will soon see that revenge is not far from his mind.

Still, it is worth wondering if revenge will remain his priority if it turns out that someone close to him may have had a hand in the attempt to put him away for good.

Adam's father Victor (Eric Braeden) has continually claimed that he has nothing to do with what Chloe chose to do on that day. But as TVOvermind pointed out, the older Newman has not exactly shied away from being devious himself, and he could in some way be related to how things went down.

The ties that bind Adam and Victor are already quite weak, and a revelation that the latter could in some way be connected to the attempted murder of the former may sever those for good. This may all transpire soon enough.

More news about what will happen next to Adam, Victor and the other characters inside "The Young and the Restless" should be made available soon.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.