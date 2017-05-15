'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Julie Chen Guest Stars as Show Features Visit to Hollywood

The surprises continue this week as "The Young and the Restless" features a guest star and a trip to Hollywood. What scandal will the cast from Brash & Sassy bring to Tinseltown?

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestlessA promotional image of the CBS daytime soap opera series “The Young and the Restless” used as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page

Ashley Abbot (Eileen Davidson) faces Phyllis Newman (Gina Tognoni) to get things straight between them. What could Phyllis be up to this time? Ashley has long suspected that she is harboring feelings towards Billy Abbot (Jason Thompson). It is also possible that these feelings reach the point of obsession. Why is Phyllis crazy over her brother? Ashley knows when trouble is brewing, and she's stepping in to put an early stop to it,.

Phyllis is not known to take confrontations very well. Will Ashley be able to keep things under control with Phyllis and her brother, or will their trip to Hollywood end up in a disaster? Fans can find out this week as "The Young and the Restless" continues.

Billy himself is pepped up and working hard for their Los Angeles marketing campaign. His group will be using his input, along with some comments from Cain (Daniel Goddard). Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is eyeing this trip as her chance to kill two birds with one stone.

This campaign will not only launch her business, but it will also be her rare chance to get closer to Billy. Additionally, this could be the time that she gets it right, in terms of their relationship.

Hilary Turner (Mishael Morgan), meanwhile, finally makes it to Los Angeles, and Julie Chen of CBS just happens to come across her. Will Hilary make good use of this golden opportunity for GC Buzz? The answer comes this week when "The Young and the Restless" resumes.

"The Young and the Restless" airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and 7 p.m. EDT on POP.