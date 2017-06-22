'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Juliet Comes Clean But People Will Still Be Mad at Cane

Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will be put in hot water as this week's run of "The Young and the Restless" wraps up. His intention of hiding critical facts will backfire as Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) comes clean to end her sexual harassment case.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestlessPromotional picture for the series "The Young and The Restless."

One of the highlights in the remaining episodes of "The Young and the Restless" this week will be the sexual harassment case filed by Juliet against Cane and the Newmans' Brash & Sassy company.

As a recap, Cane was previously sent by Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to Japan to close a major deal where he was accompanied by the company's staff, Juliet. He gladly took the task to prove his worth to the company. However, after closing the deal, Cane and Juliet's celebration ended up in a supposed one-night affair in the former's hotel room.

Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan), who loathes the Newmans, learned about the issue and persuaded Juliet to file a sexual harassment case. For Hilary, it was a great chance to mess with the Newmans, while for Juliet, it was an opportunity to force a settlement with cash and a better job position.

The truth is, Cane was heavily drunk that night and does not remember a thing. Making it worse, he cannot stop himself from telling lies even when everyone already knows about the sexual harassment. If he had only decided to give the real details, they might have figured out that nothing really happened between him and Juliet.

According to spoilers, the pressure brought by the ongoing trial will take a toll on Juliet. And on Thursday, when she takes the stand to testify, she is expected to crack and tell the truth - that Cane is not really liable of sexual harassment and, ultimately, the Brash & Sassy.

Unfortunately for Cane, despite Juliet telling the truth, it will still end up bad for him. He deliberately kept bits of information from his wife, Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil), his boss, and his lawyer Michael Baldwin (Christian Jules Le Blanc).

In the end, they will feel that Cane's acts of telling lies subjected them to unnecessary shame and the spending of money and effort. With that, there is a great possibility that Cane will ultimately lose his job at the Brash & Sassy — one of the things he fears from happening.

"The Young and the Restless" airs from Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and at 7 p.m. EDT on Pop channel.