'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Juliet's Lawsuit Threatens Cane's and Lily's Future

Soap opera viewers are in for an electrifying episode in this Thursday's (June 8) installment of CBS's daytime soap opera drama series "The Young and the Restless."

(Photo: Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless)A promotional photo of CBS’s daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

Spoilers for the upcoming episode tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) will be sharing his suspicions with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), while the drama surrounding Juliet's (Laur Allen) accusations will start to heat up.

According to the spoilers published by Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be assuring Lily (Christel Khalil) that nothing inappropriate had happened in Tokyo. He will insist that on the night in question, he only went out to celebrate with Juliet. Lily will be convinced of his innocence, and she will go on to tell him that they can make it together no matter what they are going through.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) will be hinting about Hilary's (Mishael Morgan) involvement in the whole ordeal. Later on in the episode, Lily will confront Hilary and chastise her for trying to stir trouble in their lives.

At Brash and Sassy, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will be telling Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that she has no plans of settling, as she is under the assumption that Juliet is only looking to make a quick buck.

Other spoilers reveal that Jack will want to provide assistance to Ashley as she tries to get to the bottom of Graham's (Max Shippee) recent behavior. Dina (Marla Adams) will also give the two characters updates about her upcoming departure. Jack will not be receptive and will try to convince Dina to stay with him, and let Graham go back to Paris on his own. However, she will insist on leaving with Graham and will bid them farewell.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will be dealing with an internal conflict of her own, as she will be admitting this week to Dina that she is developing romantic feelings for her business partner, Zack (Ryan Ashton). Dina won't find anything wrong with it and tells Abby to explore the romantic possibility with the man.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.