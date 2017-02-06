'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Lily Reconsiders Decision to Change Career

Lily (Christel Khalil) is starting to have second thoughts about her new career in this week's upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless."

The synopses (according to TV Guide) reveal that Lily is not sure if she made the right choice in leaving the athletic club for her modeling career. She previously told her boss, Devon (Bryton James), that she has already signed a contract with Brash and Sassy. Because of this, she will not be able to help Devon just like before. Devon was saddened with Lily's decision because she was a good employee. He knew, though, that being a model has been her dream.

With Lily in limbo over what she truly wants with her career, a chance meeting with an old friend may help. She badly needs advice and someone who knows her well might be the right person to talk to. Perhaps she may be able to decide, once and for all, what path she will take in the future.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) is still disappointed with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She refuses to accept that she is wrong with how she treated Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Victoria scolded her son in front of his girlfriend when she caught them making out in her house. Billy will reportedly give her a reality check just when Reed starts rebelling because of her.

Elsewhere, the tension between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Gloria (Judith Chapman) is escalating quickly. According to spoilers, Ashley will warn the older woman to stay out of her life. Gloria knows that Ashley is not an Abbott. Her biological father is actually Brent Davis (Bert Kramer). Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) had an affair when she was married to John (Jerry Douglas). Ashley does not care what will happen to her if the truth will be revealed. She fears, though, that John's reputation will be affected because of Gloria's exposé.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.