'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Mariah Can't Get Tessa Out of Her Head

Twitter/YandR_CBS A promo image of "The Young and the Restless," featured as the profile photo of the CBS show's official Twitter handle.

"The Young and The Restless" continues this week with a new twist that's about to bring to life a surprising romance between two friends, as the CBS show resumes this Thursday, Aug. 3.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finally found a steadfast friend in Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), who supported her hard work until she finally had it all. She got her career off the ground, her love life is the envy of the town, and she's surrounded by her adoring friends.

There's little else she could ever wish for, until one night, when Tessa spun her life around with a tender moment that will leave fans watching agape.

Tensions rise as Mariah and Tessa become more aware that their supposed friendship has been a cover for something else, and it's been spelled out to them ever since Tessa spent the night over at Mariah's place, as Soap Hub previews.

While Tessa remains unsure on what exactly are they, Mariah takes matters into her own hands. Once an opportunity presents itself, she makes her feelings known to her best friend with a kiss.

After this breathtaking reveal, the two friends must deal not only with their new take on their relationship, but also their current ones. Mariah will have to decide if Devon (Bryton James) is really the one for her, while also dealing with her own brother, who's dating Tessa.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will have trouble believing that his mother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knows what she's doing. Just as her son saves her from a potentially embarrassing concert, she takes the moment to find solace with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Victor's (Eric Braeden) dealings with Nikki have an adverse effect on Newman Enterprises, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) is understandably upset after the fiasco that aired on GC Buzz. With a clip of Victor and Nick locked in a brawl going viral, Abby is confused as to why Victor seems to be alright with it.

Does Victor have something up his sleeve that he's keeping from Abby? Fans can find out as "The Young and the Restless" resumes on Aug. 3 at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.