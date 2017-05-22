'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: New Problems for Scott?

"The Young and The Restless'" episodes for this week are going to get intense for Cane (Daniel Goddard), Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). With the drama and history that make up their relationships with each other, the trio is bound for a train going right into the middle of chaos. Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case), Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) may have a completely different level of drama for themselves.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional picture for the series "The Young and The Restless."

According to Inquisitr, Scott's assignment could lead to something developing between him and Abby, right after he finally gave Sharon the man she's been asking for a really long time. Given all the things that happened between them, Scott looks unlikely to find anyone else to give his attention to other than Sharon. But if the producers behind "The Young and The Restless" are putting him in a situation where something can develop with Abby, there might be a storyline in the future with a love triangle that involves all three of them.

Meanwhile, Soap Central gives a quick rundown of what to expect for this week's episodes when it comes to Victoria, Cane and Billy. Victoria will be doing a number of things including trying to fix the reputation of Brash & Sassy, deciding the company's future and dealing with the conflict between Cane and Billy. The list also includes the events around Abby, who is getting insecure with each passing episode, and Victor (Eric Braeden), who has a surprise in store for her as he devises his own power play.

Other spoilers around the web also include the fact that Lauren's (Tracey E. Bregman) reaction to Scott and Sharon being together might be surprising for more fans. Does this mean she's going to react in a positive or negative way? There's only one way to find out.

"The Young and The Restless" spoilers also mention that Victor will be changing Scott's duties and instead assigning him to spy on his daughter. Naturally, fans are expecting him to get caught in the middle of it and feel extreme guilt.