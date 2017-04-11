'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers News: Newmans Debate About Covering Up Victor's Wrongdoings

In the upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless," fans will find the family of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) caught in a debate after learning that their patriarch contributed to the tragic death of his son Adam (Justin Hartley).

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless 'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

The Newmans are in for more familial trouble now that Victor's children have finally connected the dots.

In the recent episodes of "The Young and the Restless," Nick (Joshua Morrow) found out that Victor was the one who previously framed his late brother Adam with murder. Victor had teamed up with Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to accomplish a job but their work somehow led to Adam's death.

Fans of "The Young and the Restless" may recall that Adam died in an explosion which did not happen by accident. In a way, his father was also partly responsible because he and Chloe, the person who caused it, were accomplices.

Apart from the Newman siblings, their mother Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) was also appalled after learning that her husband has something to do with the death of her own stepson. However, she approaches the newly-learned fact in a bizarre way. Reports have it that she will ask her kids to remain silent about their father's committed crimes. She argues that sending Victor to jail will not bring back Adam.

The drama intensifies as it appears the Newman kids are not in a united front as well in tackling the issue regarding their father. Nick does not agree with Nikki. To him, Victor is accountable for his brother's death and he should pay for it, and so should Chloe.

On the other hand, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is torn between Nick's and Nikki's opinions. She agrees that their father is guilty but shares their mother's insight that nothing can bring back Adam's life. Added to that, she does not want to attract negative attention that can tarnish their family name.

"The Young and the Restless" airs from Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.