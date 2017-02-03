'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers, News: Phyllis Caught Between Two Abbotts; Michael Muhney To Return?

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) reverting back to her old self and reuniting with an ex-lover, Jack (Peter Bergman).

'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

Thanks to her resumed work in the Jabot building, Phyllis will undoubtedly cross paths with Jack, her ex-boyfriend. Speculations are rife that Phyllis will reignite her relationship with Jack, although it remains to be seen how badly it will work out this time around.

But there may be an obstacle standing in their way. Phyllis is also interested in Jack's brother, Billy (Jason Thompson). It is obvious that they have a connection, and Phyllis will not be able to decide between the two Abbott brothers. That choice will either be made easier or more difficult when a chance encounter leads to Phyllis and Billy finding themselves stuck in an elevator together. The sexual tension between them is highly apparent, and it will ultimately lead to a passionate kiss.

This will inevitably make things more complicated for them. Phyllis is working in such close proximity to Jack, and an affair with his brother may strain the pleasant relationship they have grown to cultivate. On the other hand, Billy has Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to worry about.

In other news, rumor has it that Michael Muhney may return to reprise his role as Adam Newman in CBS' "The Young and the Restless." Fans definitely want him back, but it has been a long time since he last appeared on the soap opera. Muhney's exit from the show has been the subject of much attention, especially since there were reports circulating that he had legal issues with the show. Those were never proven, though, and three years have since gone by.

Muhney's return to television will undoubtedly be received well, especially with the loyal fan following he has backing him up. Unfortunately, nothing can be determined for sure as of now, so readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

