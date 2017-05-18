'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Is Scared of Losing Chelsea

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is scared he may lose Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in the upcoming May 19 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestlessNick is scared in the upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless."

The synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Nick is worried that Chelsea will discover his secret. He knows that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Victor (Eric Braeden) planned Adam's death, but he refuses to tell Chelsea the truth. Instead, he encourages her to waste her time tracking her former best friend.

Chloe has been doing a good job in staying out of Chelsea's radar. Once the latter discovers that Nick is lying, he will lose his only chance to be with her. She will never forgive him for playing with her emotions.

Fans of the series know that Adam is not actually dead. He is set to return sometime soon. The show is currently looking for the actor who will take over the role. Reports say Michael Muhney is a strong contender for the part.

Once Adam's condition is revealed, things are expected to turn nasty. Chelsea will want to know all the details about her husband's supposed murder. Chloe's secrets, as well as Nathan's, will be exposed for everyone to see. It is going to be a scandal Genoa City has not seen for years.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is not sure if Jack (Peter Bergman) can be trusted. She wants to open up about her feelings, but something is holding her back. Nikki wants to believe that he will not push her away once he knows the truth. Jack has been patient with her, but anything can still happen.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) is at the end of his tether. He knows his life depends on how well he can convince others that he is innocent.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.