'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nikki and Jack to Share a Moment; Cane Continues to Beg for Forgiveness

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless "The Young and the Restless" to see heated confrontation between Victor and Nick this week

There is a lot that can happen when a family falls into the throes of a misunderstanding. "The Young and the Restless" spoilers for this week's episodes reveal that this is exactly what is going to happen after Nick (Joshua Morrow) disrupts his mother Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) concert. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) misunderstands the situation enough for CBS' long-running soap to set the stage for an intimate moment between Nikki and Jack (Peter Bergman).

According to spoilers, Victor's attempt to express his adoration for his wife by arranging a stressful concert falls apart after Nick disrupts it to protect his mother from an MS symptom manifestation. His decision to do so is misunderstood by his father to the point that he confronts him in the parking lot. The confrontation will end with Victor disowning Nick and laying a solid punch to his face.

Nikki disapproves of Victor's actions and is driven away to spend her escape with Jack in Abbott cabin, where their friendship is challenged with a kiss. Although Nikki's marriage is on the rocks, she will pull back enough to apologize to which Jack might not be as a repentant as she is.

The drama between Nikki, Jack, and Victor is only one of the few things that fans will get to see in this week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless." There is also the fact that Cane (Daniel Goddard) is standing on shaky ground after his escapade with Juliet (Laur Allen) led to her impregnation. This week, he will continue to try and make it up to his family, but his wife, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and their children, will be too upset with him to hear him out. Meanwhile, Juliet will continue to cause trouble for the already falling apart family as they await the results of the paternity test.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EDT.