'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nikki Gives Victor Bad News; Abby Surprised to See the New Scott

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Victor (Eric Braeden) receiving some hurtful news from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

In the soap opera's Friday, Aug. 11 episode, Nikki will inform Victor that she has moved out of the ranch and is living in a new place now. She will even give him her address. Of course, fans know how much Victor loves Nikki, and this news personally delivered by her will surely be painful for him.

Nikki is now with Jack (Peter Bergman), and Victor knows that he cannot keep pining for her. He has already made peace with the fact that he will not be able to win Nikki back. However, just because she is with a new man does not mean everything will go well. In fact, Jack already struck a deal with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Nikki is unaware of this at the moment, and it remains to be seen whether she will find out or not.

Meanwhile, Ravi (Abhi Sinhi) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will go on vacation together at the lake. Jack initially did not like the idea of Ravi and Ashley striking up a romance, but it looks like he has accepted their relationship now.

On Monday, fans can expect to see Abby's (Melissa Ordway) reaction to Scott's new face. It can be recalled that Scott was previously portrayed by Blair Redford until 2006. Daniel Hall was then tapped to bring life back to the character.

An exclusive sneak peek from SoapHub features Scott turning around and Abby asking if he is in the right place. Fans have conflicted feelings about his return, though, as evidenced in the comments section, where some fans think Scott and Abby would make a nice couple, while others do not agree.

