'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nikki's Concert Gets Sabotaged

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless A promotional photo of CBS’s daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

"The Young and the Restless" resumes as Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) succeeds in sabotaging the concert supposed to be headlined by Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) edict still hangs in the air, however, as he won't let a malfunctioning soundboard stop him from having his way. Will Nick have something else up his sleeve in time to save Nikki from having to do the concert?

After all, under his facade of being a coffee seller and unassuming junior executive, Nick was able to come up with a way to sabotage the technical support for Nikki's concert and make a clean getaway from it all to boot, as summarized by Soap Hub.

With Victor coming in, however, his looming presence and his track record for getting things done will prove to be difficult to surmount for Nick. While the young executive might be able to figure something out, what about Nikki, who's caught in the middle of all this?

Nikki has been flip flopping on whether she's willing to go ahead with the concert or not. Just as she was set on going on-stage, technical issues save her from having to perform in the nick of time.

Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) says as much, pointing out to Nikki that this is her chance to save face before it's too late. Victor has other plans as well, as he got Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) to do a public display, wrecking the last of Nikki's already frayed nerves.

Of course, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) stands by, helpless, as the concert she has planned for collapses on her head. After all the bluster she put out, demanding more responsibility at Newman Enterprises and pushing for a concert event, she might not have it in her to take charge and keep the show going.

As usual, it's up to Victor if the concert pushes through. Will he be able to bring order to the concert? Fans can find out as "The Young and the Restless" continues on Thursday, July 13, at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.