'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Noah Gets Caught in Victor and Nick's Feud

'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick's (Joshua Morrow) feud escalating, resulting in Noah (Robert Adamson) being caught in the middle.

Nick and Noah will be working on an expansion project together. And while the young man is extremely excited about the project, Nick will not be too sure about it. Noah will notice that something is up with his dad, but the latter knows how much the project means to his son, so he will decide to continue on with it.

Noah, on the other hand, will tell his dad that he needs to be upfront with him about his true feelings. It is pretty apparent that Nick is not all in for the project, and his son will catch wind of this. The older man will assure him that he is willing to continue the partnership, though he will find it difficult to hide his doubts. Victor has always been there with his funds to catch Nick whenever he fails, but their feud will not make it possible this time around.

There is no hiding the fact that Victor would gladly welcome Noah into his business. However, it remains to be seen if the former would stoop so low as to sabotage Nick and Noah's project. After all, Victor still wants to get revenge.

Elsewhere, after suffering from a sudden collapse in the elevator, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will head to the hospital to get herself checked. While at the hospital, she will unexpectedly encounter Juliet (Laur Allen). With Juliet there, Victoria cannot help but think of Cane's (Daniel Goddard) whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Cane will have his own problems to deal with. Jesse will resurface and asks him for more money or else he will spill the beans on what happened to Billy (Jason Thompson). Unfortunately, Cane does not have the funds right now, and he will resort to theft.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.