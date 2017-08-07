'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: On Billy and Victoria's Relationship and Mariah's Confusing Situation

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless "The Young and the Restless" to see Victoria face consequences of her actions

The cast of "The Young and the Restless" has been through a lot since it first aired. Fans saw the unfolding of a storyline that is filled with families being torn about and relationships being challenged. This week, CBS' long-running soap will see through the aftermath of some decisions and actions, and a confusing situation for one of the characters of "The Young and the Restless."

According to spoilers, the first to suffer some consequences is Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who wakes up confused after a night with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will find out about what happened and will update Jack (Peter Bergman), who takes it upon himself to remind her of what really happened by dropping by and giving her a bouquet. Billy (Jason Thompson) sees the bouquet and grills Victoria, to which she responds by asking for the same courtesy that she extends him in that she does not ask about his lovelife.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Phyllis' (Gina Tognoni) fear of losing Billy will reach a level where she might not be able to recover from. Billy will eventually find out that Victoria slept with Ben, who inadvertently drops Phyllis' name. In time, he will realize that she was behind the incident about his ex-wife and he will break up with Phyllis as a result of her own jealousy. Vitoria gets berated for mixing business with pleasure, which might jeopardize her company.

Aside from the mess between Billy, Victoria, and Phyllis, there will also be someone who will try to keep a secret. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) may have jumped the gun too soon when she confessed to Devon (Bryton James), and even he knows it. She will try to insist that she really is falling in love with him, but fans know that her current relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will sooner or later take a toll on her. Ever since the two shared a kiss, Mariah has been unable to get her off her mind.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.