'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: On Cane and Juliet's Affair and Graham's Long Kept Secret

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless A promotional photo for the CBS' "The Young and The Restless."

"The Young and The Restless" is about to get more intense as spoilers for the week of Sept. 11 reveal what fans should expect from the residents of Genoa City.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) is humiliated after a paternity test proves to him that Juliet's (Laur Allen) baby is his. Furthermore, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will discover Graham's (Max Shippee) secret, which could be the first step in finally uncovering his secret for all of Genoa City to know.

For the past few weeks, Cane has been exceedingly stressed as his family seems to be intent on hating him after news about his affair with Juliet spread like wildfire. He recently went to Juliet and asked for a paternity test since he was convinced that she was manipulating him. It seems that Cane will be proven wrong as the paternity test indicate that the baby is indeed his.

Although there are some speculations that someone in the cast may have switched the paternity test, it seems that this is unlikely. "The Young and The Restless" executive producer Mal Young has previously expressed that he will not be writing a storyline similar to that anymore. Thus, it seems that the show runners are determined to keep Cane and Juliet's history intact.

Meanwhile, Ashley is set to go through Graham's room. Dina (Marla Adams) is responsible for giving her access, and within it, she will find a letter to Graham's mother with an address that seems to lead to an elderly home. Graham has claimed that his mother is dead for a while now. What she will do with the information is unclear, but fans know that it is high time for someone in "The Young and The Restless" to figure out Graham's secrets.

"The Young and The Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m.