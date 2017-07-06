'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: On Cane, Mattie, Lily, and Juliet

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless "The Young and the Restless" to feature more drama and excitement this week

"The Young and the Restless" is about to get exciting in this week's episodes. Spoilers of the long-running soap have something to say about Cane's (Daniel Goddard) situation, Juliet's (Laur Allen) plans, and Mattie's (Lexie Stevenson) relationship with Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). With everything that is set to happen, fans are advised to keep themselves up to date with "The Young and the Restless."

According to spoilers, Cane will be fighting for his job and he will share his plans to do so to Brash and Sassy. Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will continue to counter every plan, saying that Cane's priority should be his family right now. For her, Cane's loss of his job is a good thing. She will be walking out on him, after which Cane expresses his frustration at the current situation.

Meanwhile, Lily is facing a difficult period in her life. Her husband has cheated on her, impregnated the other woman, and has been sued. No one else knows that she is currently dealing with such a situation aside from her arch-nemesis Hilary (Mishael Morgan), who is happy with the fact that Lily is being dealt with a hard hand. Furthermore, Hilary is Juliet's chosen confidante and she suspects that her friend has feelings for her child's father. Juliet will insist that her child would be lucky to have Cane as the father.

However, things will quickly go downhill as Cane appears in front of Juliet and accuses her of setting him up. He will then demand to have a paternity test, which will greatly hurt and affect Juliet, who has always held high hopes for their relationship.

Lastly, "The Young and the Restless" looks like it is setting up a star-crossed love story between Mattie and Reed. The latter will eventually admit that he has feelings for the former, but it will not be an easy story as Victoria will reveal that she just canned her father.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.