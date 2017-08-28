'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: On Mariah and Tessa's Moment and the Corresponding Collateral Damage

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless

Being young has its consequences and in CBS' long-running soap titled "The Young and the Restless," the characters are meant to showcase what behavior will lead to unfortunate circumstances. Recent spoilers have revealed that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will be set on destroying Devon's (Bryton James) relationship with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) as she tries to figure out her own feelings after the moment she shared with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

According to spoilers, Hilary is too upset with Devon to actually care about the fact that Mariah took her side during her confrontation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She is planning to tell Devon about Mariah's kiss with Tessa, which will only solidify the fact that the two are not meant to be together. Even though Devon appears to truly care about her, Mariah's admission had been too rushed for anyone on "The Young and the Restless" to believe that she really does love him. There is also the fact that she feels the sparks whenever she is in Tessa's company.

Speculations also suggest that Hilary will succeed in tearing Devon's relationship apart. Given that their breakup was just recently penned, it does not seem like this is going to happen in this week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Fans believe that Devon will have to go through the loss of Mariah first, who might not be as affected as she thinks when he leaves her. While she is figuring out her current status with Tessa, Hilary will pursue Devon.

There is a lot in store for the love triangle in next few episodes and fans are advised to keep themselves up to date with the drama that Genoa City will be facing. In the meantime, fans are also about Noah (Robert Adamson) and it looks like he is going to be heartbroken once Mariah and Tessa's moment comes out in the open.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.