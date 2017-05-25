'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Reed to Confront Billy About His New Relationship

The next episode of "The Young and The Restless" will feature a whole lot of family drama for Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) after a shocking event happens right in front of his eyes. Furthermore, the search for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is far from over and this time, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) might not be going on the journey for answers alone.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional picture for the series "The Young and The Restless."

According to Soap Hub, Billy's (Jason Thompson) relationship with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is about to trigger a meltdown from Reed, who will unleash his unbridled fury. Spoilers indicate that Billy will kiss Phyllis right in the entryway of Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) house, where Reed will see all of it happen. Seeing that Reed is hoping and plotting to reunite his mom with one of the few people he trusts, the event will lead to a whole lot of rage that Billy won't be able to escape from.

Reed will confront his former stepfather and won't bother to filter. Unfortunately, because he is in love with Phyllis, nothing Reed can say will break them apart in the near future. Now confronted with the reality of what his mother is going through, Reed matures into a new outlook that allows him to see how strong Victoria really is.

On the other hand, other spoilers indicate that Chelsea's search for Chloe won't be a one-man journey. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will attempt to join her despite his fear that his family's secrets will be exposed. But because he knows how much Chelsea needs to figure out the whole story and attain closure, Nick will do whatever he can to assist her search for clues. This included giving money to a woman who claims to have details on the whereabouts of Chloe.

More spoilers tease a big discovery for Cane (Daniel Goddard) regarding Hilary's (Mischael Morgan) plans.

"The Young and The Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.